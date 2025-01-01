Menu
G. D. Coates - The Original Used Car Superstore! Our Financing: We have financing for everyone regardless of your history. We have been helping people rebuild their credit since 1973 and can get you approvals other dealers cant. Our credit specialists will work closely with you to get you the approval and vehicle that is right for you. Come see for yourself why were known as The Home of The Credit Rebuilders! Our Warranty: G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore offers fully insured warranty plans catered to each customers individual needs. Terms are available from 3 months to 7 years and because our customers come from all over, the coverage is valid anywhere in North America. Parts & Service: We have a large eleven bay service department that services most makes and models. Our service department also includes a cleanup department for complete detailing and free shuttle service. We service what we sell! We sell and install all makes of new and used tires. Summer, winter, performance, all-season, all-terrain and more! Dress up your new car, truck, minivan or SUV before you take delivery! We carry accessories for all makes and models from hundreds of suppliers. Trailer hitches, tonneau covers, step bars, bug guards, vent visors, chrome trim, LED light kits, performance chips, leveling kits, and more! We also carry aftermarket aluminum rims for most makes and models. Our Story: Family owned and operated since 1973, we have earned a reputation for the best selection, the best reconditioned vehicles, the best financing options and the best customer service! We are a full service dealership with a massive inventory of used cars, trucks, minivans and SUVs. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ford, Lincoln, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Pontiac, Saturn, Cadillac, Honda, Toyota, Kia, Hyundai, Subaru, Suzuki, Volkswagen - Weve Got Em! Come see for yourself why G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore was voted Barries Best Used Car Dealership!

2021 Subaru Forester

173,766 KM

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru Forester

AWD ~Heated Seats + Mirrors ~Bluetooth ~Camera

2021 Subaru Forester

AWD ~Heated Seats + Mirrors ~Bluetooth ~Camera

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-728-2422

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
173,766KM
VIN JF2SKEDC4MH477043

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MH477043
  • Mileage 173,766 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Audio Voice Control

More inventory From G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

Used 2022 RAM 1500 Classic SLT Crew Cab 4x4 for sale in Barrie, ON
2022 RAM 1500 Classic SLT Crew Cab 4x4 23,873 KM $42,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Classic SLT Crew Cab 4x4 for sale in Barrie, ON
2022 RAM 1500 Classic SLT Crew Cab 4x4 43,932 KM $41,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Camry SE for sale in Barrie, ON
2021 Toyota Camry SE 107,925 KM $25,990 + tax & lic

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
2021 Subaru Forester