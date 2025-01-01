Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px 0px 1.25em; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV thats perfect for Canadian winters? Look no further than this 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! from Eckert Auto Sales. This sleek and stylish gray SUV boasts a spacious interior with comfortable gray cloth seats, perfect for families or anyone who enjoys a bit of extra room. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, this RAV4 delivers smooth acceleration and impressive fuel efficiency. With 129,300km on the odometer, this vehicle has been well-maintained and is ready for many more adventures.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>This RAV4 is loaded with features that make every drive a pleasure. Stay safe and comfortable with its advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and a suite of airbags. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity, and enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, and mirrors. The heated seats and heated mirrors provide warmth and comfort during the colder months, while the rearview camera and blind spot monitor offer peace of mind when navigating busy roads.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>Ready to experience the versatility and reliability of a Toyota RAV4? Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to see this well-equipped SUV and see for yourself what makes it a great choice for drivers of all kinds.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100</p>

2021 Toyota RAV4

129,300 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota RAV4

LE ALL WHEEL DRIVE!!

Watch This Vehicle
12221292

2021 Toyota RAV4

LE ALL WHEEL DRIVE!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1740589724
  2. 1740589726
  3. 1740589728
  4. 1740589730
  5. 1740589732
  6. 1740589734
  7. 1740589736
  8. 1740589738
  9. 1740589740
  10. 1740589742
  11. 1740589744
  12. 1740589746
  13. 1740589747
  14. 1740589749
  15. 1740589751
  16. 1740589753
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
129,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3B1RFV2MC218604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that's perfect for Canadian winters? Look no further than this 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! from Eckert Auto Sales. This sleek and stylish gray SUV boasts a spacious interior with comfortable gray cloth seats, perfect for families or anyone who enjoys a bit of extra room. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, this RAV4 delivers smooth acceleration and impressive fuel efficiency. With 129,300km on the odometer, this vehicle has been well-maintained and is ready for many more adventures.

This RAV4 is loaded with features that make every drive a pleasure. Stay safe and comfortable with its advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and a suite of airbags. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity, and enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, and mirrors. The heated seats and heated mirrors provide warmth and comfort during the colder months, while the rearview camera and blind spot monitor offer peace of mind when navigating busy roads.

Ready to experience the versatility and reliability of a Toyota RAV4? Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to see this well-equipped SUV and see for yourself what makes it a great choice for drivers of all kinds.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
AUTO STOP/START

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Reg Cab 140
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Reg Cab 140" SPRAY IN BOXLINER!! 153,900 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Mustang V6 Premium LEATHER/COLD AIR INTAKE!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2014 Ford Mustang V6 Premium LEATHER/COLD AIR INTAKE!! 137,000 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock SIDE RAM BOXES!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock SIDE RAM BOXES!! 97,800 KM $36,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota RAV4