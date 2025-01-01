$26,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
LE ALL WHEEL DRIVE!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that's perfect for Canadian winters? Look no further than this 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! from Eckert Auto Sales. This sleek and stylish gray SUV boasts a spacious interior with comfortable gray cloth seats, perfect for families or anyone who enjoys a bit of extra room. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, this RAV4 delivers smooth acceleration and impressive fuel efficiency. With 129,300km on the odometer, this vehicle has been well-maintained and is ready for many more adventures.
This RAV4 is loaded with features that make every drive a pleasure. Stay safe and comfortable with its advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and a suite of airbags. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity, and enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, and mirrors. The heated seats and heated mirrors provide warmth and comfort during the colder months, while the rearview camera and blind spot monitor offer peace of mind when navigating busy roads.
Ready to experience the versatility and reliability of a Toyota RAV4? Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to see this well-equipped SUV and see for yourself what makes it a great choice for drivers of all kinds.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100
Vehicle Features
