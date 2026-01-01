Menu
Account
Sign In
Small SUV 4WD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

139,728 KM

Details Description Features

$25,279

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

HIGHLINE

Watch This Vehicle
14534670

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

HIGHLINE

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

  1. 14534670
  2. 14534670
  3. 14534670
  4. 14534670
  5. 14534670
  6. 14534670
  7. 14534670
  8. 14534670
  9. 14534670
  10. 14534670
  11. 14534670
  12. 14534670
  13. 14534670
  14. 14534670
  15. 14534670
  16. 14534670
  17. 14534670
  18. 14534670
  19. 14534670
  20. 14534670
  21. 14534670
  22. 14534670
  23. 14534670
  24. 14534670
  25. 14534670
  26. 14534670
  27. 14534670
  28. 14534670
  29. 14534670
  30. 14534670
  31. 14534670
  32. 14534670
  33. 14534670
  34. 14534670
  35. 14534670
  36. 14534670
Contact Seller

$25,279

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
139,728KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1V2BR2CA7MC569428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 29169UQ
  • Mileage 139,728 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Series I for sale in Barrie, ON
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Series I 86,822 KM $50,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Wrangler UNLIMITED ALTITUDE for sale in Barrie, ON
2021 Jeep Wrangler UNLIMITED ALTITUDE 115,266 KM $31,495 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Durango GT for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 Dodge Durango GT 181,607 KM $20,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-702-XXXX

(click to show)

705-702-5069

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,279

+ taxes & licensing>

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

2021 Volkswagen Atlas