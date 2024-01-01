$26,888+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan
SE
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan
SE
Location
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5
705-721-1341
$26,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,679KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VV2B7AX7MM082031
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,679 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX REPORT No Accidents, Low Mileage
2021 VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN SE featuring Navigation, Back up Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Hand free phone, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated seats, Dual Air Conditioning, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature, FCW w/Autonomous Emergency Braking, Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Tracker System, Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Alloy Wheels, Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster, Deep Tinted Glass, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Galvanized Steel Panels, Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Roof Rack Rails Only, Keyless Entry, Power Windows and more.
Purchase price: $26,888 plus HST and LICENSING
Safety package is available for $799 and includes Ontario Certification, 3 month or 3000 km Lubrico warranty ($1000 per claim) and oil change.
If not certified, by OMVIC regulations this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
CARFAX PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE
WARRANTY: Extended warranty with variety terms and coverages is available, please ask our representative for more details.
FINANCING: Regardless of your credit score, we are committed to assisting you in obtaining a customized car loan that suits your specific circumstances. Our goal is to help you enhance your credit score significantly by the time you complete your loan term. Our specialists are happy to assist you with all necessary information.
TRADE-IN OR SELL: Upgrade your ride by trading-in your vehicle and save on taxes, or Sell it to us, and get the best value for your current vehicle.
Smart Wheels Used Car Dealership OMVIC Registered Dealer
642 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N 9M5
Phone: 705-721-1341 ext 201
Email: Info@swcarsales.ca
Web: www.swcarsales.ca
Terms and conditions may apply. Price and availability subject to change. Contact us for the latest information
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Safety brake pedal system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Interior
Trip Odometer
Adaptive Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Leatherette Upholstery
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Front overhead console
Drive mode selector
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Exterior
LED Taillights
Rear Privacy Glass
Variable intermittent front wipers
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
3.33 Axle Ratio
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
trailer stability control
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Variable intermittent rear wiper
Brake drying
Regenerative braking system
Hill holder control
Automatic hazard warning lights
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DOOR UNLOCK IMPACT SENSOR
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
READY TRAILER HITCH
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
2.7 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
13.9 STEERING RATIO
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
CARGO AREA CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
HORN/LIGHT OPERATION SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
SLIDING REAR SEAT
PERFORATED UPHOLSTERY ACCENTS
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
1.2 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
0.5 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
APP MARKETPLACE INTEGRATION CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
MANUAL REAR SEAT EASY ENTRY
AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
FRONT WIRELESS CHARGING STATION
SEMI-AUTOMATIC ADAPTIVE STOP AND GO CRUISE CONTROL
FRONT AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
ANDROID AUTO SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
HILL DESCENT OFF-ROAD DRIVING ASSIST
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
CAR-NET SMART DEVICE APP COMPATIBILITY
HOTSPOT WI-FI
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5
$26,888
+ taxes & licensing
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
705-721-1341
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan