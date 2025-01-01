Menu
Account
Sign In
100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

60,294 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

Watch This Vehicle
12160629

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

Location

The Loan Arranger

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

1-800-403-3225

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
60,294KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GNAXUEV4NL304302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,294 KM

Vehicle Description

100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Loan Arranger

Used 2013 BMW X1 for sale in Barrie, ON
2013 BMW X1 75,800 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in Barrie, ON
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan 289,675 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Honda CR-V for sale in Barrie, ON
2011 Honda CR-V 262,273 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email The Loan Arranger

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Loan Arranger

The Loan Arranger

Barrie

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-800-403-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-403-3225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Loan Arranger

1-800-403-3225

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Equinox