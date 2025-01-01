$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
The Loan Arranger
91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4
1-800-403-3225
Used
60,294KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GNAXUEV4NL304302
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 60,294 KM
Vehicle Description
100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.
