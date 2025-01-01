$19,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
LS AWD ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 128,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and practical SUV with all the latest technology? Look no further than this 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LS AWD! This sleek blue beauty is ready for any adventure, with its powerful 1.5L 4-cylinder turbo engine and all-wheel drive system. The spacious interior features comfortable gray seating and plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
And the Equinox isn't just about looks and power; it's also packed with features to make your daily commute and weekend getaways a breeze. Enjoy the convenience of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration for seamless connectivity, and stay entertained with the advanced infotainment system. This Equinox has only 128,300km on the odometer, making it a perfect choice for drivers looking for a well-maintained, reliable vehicle.
Come see this impressive 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LS AWD at Eckert Auto Sales! We're confident you'll love it.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.
Eckert Auto Sales
