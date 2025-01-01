Menu
Looking for a stylish and practical SUV with all the latest technology? Look no further than this 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LS AWD! This sleek blue beauty is ready for any adventure, with its powerful 1.5L 4-cylinder turbo engine and all-wheel drive system. The spacious interior features comfortable gray seating and plenty of room for passengers and cargo.

And the Equinox isnt just about looks and power; its also packed with features to make your daily commute and weekend getaways a breeze. Enjoy the convenience of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration for seamless connectivity, and stay entertained with the advanced infotainment system. This Equinox has only 128,300km on the odometer, making it a perfect choice for drivers looking for a well-maintained, reliable vehicle.

Come see this impressive 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LS AWD at Eckert Auto Sales! Were confident youll love it.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

128,300 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Equinox

LS AWD ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY!!

12495235

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

LS AWD ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
128,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNAX5EV3N6106269

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and practical SUV with all the latest technology? Look no further than this 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LS AWD! This sleek blue beauty is ready for any adventure, with its powerful 1.5L 4-cylinder turbo engine and all-wheel drive system. The spacious interior features comfortable gray seating and plenty of room for passengers and cargo.

And the Equinox isn't just about looks and power; it's also packed with features to make your daily commute and weekend getaways a breeze. Enjoy the convenience of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration for seamless connectivity, and stay entertained with the advanced infotainment system. This Equinox has only 128,300km on the odometer, making it a perfect choice for drivers looking for a well-maintained, reliable vehicle.

Come see this impressive 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LS AWD at Eckert Auto Sales! We're confident you'll love it.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Onstar
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
WIFI
AUTO STOP/START

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2022 Chevrolet Equinox