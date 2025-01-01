Menu
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV thats ready for anything the Canadian roads throw your way? Check out this used 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LS, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek, blue Equinox boasts a comfortable gray interior, perfect for daily commutes or weekend adventures. With a fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder Turbo engine and smooth automatic transmission, this all-wheel-drive SUV offers a fantastic blend of performance and practicality. This beauty has 128,300km on the odometer and is ready for its next adventure.

This Equinox LS is packed with features designed to make every drive enjoyable. Whether youre navigating city streets or exploring scenic routes, youll appreciate the versatility and capability this SUV offers. Its four-door design ensures easy access for passengers and cargo, making it an ideal choice for families or anyone needing extra space. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to see this fantastic vehicle in person and experience the Chevrolet Equinox difference!

For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100.

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

128,300 KM

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Equinox

LS ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY!!

12726354

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

LS ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
128,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNAX5EV3N6106268

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,300 KM

Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that's ready for anything the Canadian roads throw your way? Check out this used 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LS, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek, blue Equinox boasts a comfortable gray interior, perfect for daily commutes or weekend adventures. With a fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder Turbo engine and smooth automatic transmission, this all-wheel-drive SUV offers a fantastic blend of performance and practicality. This beauty has 128,300km on the odometer and is ready for its next adventure.

This Equinox LS is packed with features designed to make every drive enjoyable. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring scenic routes, you'll appreciate the versatility and capability this SUV offers. Its four-door design ensures easy access for passengers and cargo, making it an ideal choice for families or anyone needing extra space. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to see this fantastic vehicle in person and experience the Chevrolet Equinox difference!

For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty Included

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2022 Chevrolet Equinox