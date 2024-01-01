2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
<p>THE SILVERADO LT COMES WITH NEW TIRES AND ALL THE TECHNOLOGY YOU NEED WITH WIF, APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH A BEDLINER, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER DOWN LIFTGATE AND MANY MORE OPTIONS. WHY PURCHASE THIS CAR AT ECKERT AUTO SALES? WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS OVER 17 YEARS AND HAVE THE HIGHEST CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AND SOME OF THE LOWEST PRICES IN CANADA. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS THE SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND ANYTHING ELSE THAT IS REQUIRED. WE DO NOT HAVE EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES EVER!! JUST HONEST PRICING. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION (705)797-1100.</p>

106,200 KM

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

106,200KM
VIN 1GCRYDED8NZ196534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 106,200 KM

Vehicle Description

THE SILVERADO LT COMES WITH NEW TIRES AND ALL THE TECHNOLOGY YOU NEED WITH WIF, APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH A BEDLINER, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER DOWN LIFTGATE AND MANY MORE OPTIONS. WHY PURCHASE THIS CAR AT ECKERT AUTO SALES? WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS OVER 17 YEARS AND HAVE THE HIGHEST CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AND SOME OF THE LOWEST PRICES IN CANADA. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS THE SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND ANYTHING ELSE THAT IS REQUIRED. WE DO NOT HAVE EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES EVER!! JUST HONEST PRICING. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Telematics

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
