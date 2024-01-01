$37,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Z71 PACKAGE 5.3L V8!!
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Z71 PACKAGE 5.3L V8!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 106,200 KM
Vehicle Description
THE SILVERADO LT COMES WITH NEW TIRES AND ALL THE TECHNOLOGY YOU NEED WITH WIF, APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH A BEDLINER, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER DOWN LIFTGATE AND MANY MORE OPTIONS. WHY PURCHASE THIS CAR AT ECKERT AUTO SALES? WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS OVER 17 YEARS AND HAVE THE HIGHEST CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AND SOME OF THE LOWEST PRICES IN CANADA. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS THE SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND ANYTHING ELSE THAT IS REQUIRED. WE DO NOT HAVE EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES EVER!! JUST HONEST PRICING. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION (705)797-1100.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Email Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-797-XXXX(click to show)
705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
+ taxes & licensing
705-797-1100