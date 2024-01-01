Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>THE SILVERADO LT COMES WITH NEW TIRES AND ALL THE TECHNOLOGY YOU NEED WITH WIFI, APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH A BEDLINER, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER DOWN LIFTGATE AND MANY MORE OPTIONS. WHY PURCHASE THIS CAR AT ECKERT AUTO SALES? WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS OVER 17 YEARS AND HAVE THE HIGHEST CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AND SOME OF THE LOWEST PRICES IN CANADA. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS THE SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND ANYTHING ELSE THAT IS REQUIRED. WE DO NOT HAVE EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES EVER!! JUST HONEST PRICING. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION (705)797-1100.</p>

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

106,200 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Z71 ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY!!

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Z71 ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1724171414
  2. 1724171416
  3. 1724171418
  4. 1724171419
  5. 1724171421
  6. 1724171422
  7. 1724171424
  8. 1724171427
  9. 1724171428
  10. 1724171430
  11. 1724171433
  12. 1724171434
  13. 1724171437
  14. 1724171440
  15. 1724171442
  16. 1724171443
  17. 1724171445
  18. 1724171448
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
106,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCRYDED8NZ196533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 106,200 KM

Vehicle Description

THE SILVERADO LT COMES WITH NEW TIRES AND ALL THE TECHNOLOGY YOU NEED WITH WIFI, APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH A BEDLINER, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER DOWN LIFTGATE AND MANY MORE OPTIONS. WHY PURCHASE THIS CAR AT ECKERT AUTO SALES? WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS OVER 17 YEARS AND HAVE THE HIGHEST CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AND SOME OF THE LOWEST PRICES IN CANADA. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS THE SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND ANYTHING ELSE THAT IS REQUIRED. WE DO NOT HAVE EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES EVER!! JUST HONEST PRICING. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Z71 ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Z71 ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY!! 106,200 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Fiat 500X Trekking PANARAMIC SUNROOF!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2016 Fiat 500X Trekking PANARAMIC SUNROOF!! 138,300 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Forte EX NEW WHEELS & TIRES!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2022 Kia Forte EX NEW WHEELS & TIRES!! 72,900 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500