Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px 0px 1.25em; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>Get ready to conquer any terrain with this powerful and versatile 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab 6.5 FOOT BOX!! This impressive pickup truck, available at Eckert Auto Sales, is ready to handle any job, from hauling cargo to taking the family on an adventure. With its 5.3L V8 engine, automatic transmission, and 4-wheel drive system, this Silverado is sure to deliver a smooth and confident ride.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>This Silverado is decked out in a sleek white exterior and a comfortable gray interior, making it both stylish and practical. The spacious crew cab comfortably seats six, and the 6.5-foot box provides ample cargo space for all your needs. Enjoy the convenience of a rearview camera, power windows and locks, cruise control, and steering wheel controls, making every journey smooth and easy.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>With 149,800km on the odometer, this Silverado is just getting started.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>For more information give us a call today at Eckert Auto Sales (705)797-1100. Dont wait it will not last long at this price!!</p>

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

149,800 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 6.5 FOOT BOX!!

Watch This Vehicle
12398202

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 6.5 FOOT BOX!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1744296900
  2. 1744296902
  3. 1744296906
  4. 1744296911
  5. 1744296914
  6. 1744296918
  7. 1744296923
  8. 1744296927
  9. 1744296929
  10. 1744296933
  11. 1744296937
  12. 1744296938
  13. 1744296940
  14. 1744296944
  15. 1744296948
  16. 1744296950
  17. 1744296952
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
149,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUYAED9NG216816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 149,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to conquer any terrain with this powerful and versatile 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab 6.5 FOOT BOX!! This impressive pickup truck, available at Eckert Auto Sales, is ready to handle any job, from hauling cargo to taking the family on an adventure. With its 5.3L V8 engine, automatic transmission, and 4-wheel drive system, this Silverado is sure to deliver a smooth and confident ride.

This Silverado is decked out in a sleek white exterior and a comfortable gray interior, making it both stylish and practical. The spacious crew cab comfortably seats six, and the 6.5-foot box provides ample cargo space for all your needs. Enjoy the convenience of a rearview camera, power windows and locks, cruise control, and steering wheel controls, making every journey smooth and easy.

With 149,800km on the odometer, this Silverado is just getting started.

For more information give us a call today at Eckert Auto Sales (705)797-1100. Don't wait it will not last long at this price!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Bedliner
Auto Start/Stop
AUTO DOWN TAILGATE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2019 Chevrolet Trax LT ALL WHEE DRIVE/APPLE CARPLAY!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 Chevrolet Trax LT ALL WHEE DRIVE/APPLE CARPLAY!! 117,800 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Spark LT CELL PHONE INTEGRATION!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 Chevrolet Spark LT CELL PHONE INTEGRATION!! 75,200 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Charger ENFORCER Police AWD NEW TIRES & WHEELS!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2016 Dodge Charger ENFORCER Police AWD NEW TIRES & WHEELS!! 133,400 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500