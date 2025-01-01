$32,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab 6.5 FOOT BOX!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 149,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to conquer any terrain with this powerful and versatile 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab 6.5 FOOT BOX!! This impressive pickup truck, available at Eckert Auto Sales, is ready to handle any job, from hauling cargo to taking the family on an adventure. With its 5.3L V8 engine, automatic transmission, and 4-wheel drive system, this Silverado is sure to deliver a smooth and confident ride.
This Silverado is decked out in a sleek white exterior and a comfortable gray interior, making it both stylish and practical. The spacious crew cab comfortably seats six, and the 6.5-foot box provides ample cargo space for all your needs. Enjoy the convenience of a rearview camera, power windows and locks, cruise control, and steering wheel controls, making every journey smooth and easy.
With 149,800km on the odometer, this Silverado is just getting started.
For more information give us a call today at Eckert Auto Sales (705)797-1100. Don't wait it will not last long at this price!!
Vehicle Features
