2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

24,800 KM

$58,995

+ tax & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Custom Trail Boss/Z71/AUTO DOWN TAILGATE!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

24,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9739021
  • VIN: 3GCPYCEL2NG216210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 24,800 KM

Vehicle Description

THE SILVERADO TRAIL BOSS HAS THE Z71 PACKAGE AND A 6.2L ENGINE, WOW!!  DISPLACEMENT!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH AUTO DOWN MULTI-FLEX TAILGATE,  SPRAY IN BOXLINER, DUAL EXHAUST, REAR DEFROST, SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, USB AND IPOD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
