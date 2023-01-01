$58,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom Trail Boss/Z71/AUTO DOWN TAILGATE!!
Location
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
24,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9739021
- VIN: 3GCPYCEL2NG216210
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 24,800 KM
Vehicle Description
THE SILVERADO TRAIL BOSS HAS THE Z71 PACKAGE AND A 6.2L ENGINE, WOW!! DISPLACEMENT!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH AUTO DOWN MULTI-FLEX TAILGATE, SPRAY IN BOXLINER, DUAL EXHAUST, REAR DEFROST, SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, USB AND IPOD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Telematics
