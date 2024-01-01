$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD High Country
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
78,624KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GC4YREY8N1219815
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 78,624 KM
Vehicle Description
6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/403
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Mirror Memory
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-Diesel compatible (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm)
Aerial View Display System
