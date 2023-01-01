2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$72,494 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 , 2 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9697516

9697516 Stock #: X1397A

X1397A VIN: 1GC4YNE77NF312530

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # X1397A

Mileage 9,200 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.