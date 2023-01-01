Menu
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

9,200 KM

Details Description Features

$72,494

+ tax & licensing
$72,494

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT INCOMING UNIT | DIESEL | REAR CAMERA | ALLOYS |

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT INCOMING UNIT | DIESEL | REAR CAMERA | ALLOYS |

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$72,494

+ taxes & licensing

9,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9697516
  • Stock #: X1397A
  • VIN: 1GC4YNE77NF312530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  Stock # X1397A
  • Mileage 9,200 KM

Vehicle Description

INCOMING UNIT. THIS VEHICLE HAS YET TO ARRIVE AT OUR STORE



6.6L Diesel!!!



LT 4WD 6-Speed Automatic 6.6L V8


6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Jet Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, 4-Way Manual Driver Seat Adjuster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Bluetooth® For Phone, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Power Door Locks, Power Front Windows w/Driver Express Up/Down, Power Front Windows w/Passenger Express Down, Power Rear Windows w/Express Down, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Chevrolet Infotainment 3, Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System, Rear Vision Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Controls.


PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE




172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

7-Day Money Back Guarantee

Market Value Report provided

Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)

Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!

Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal

Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

