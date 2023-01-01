$72,494+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LT INCOMING UNIT | DIESEL | REAR CAMERA | ALLOYS |
Location
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
705-737-2313
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
9,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9697516
- Stock #: X1397A
- VIN: 1GC4YNE77NF312530
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # X1397A
- Mileage 9,200 KM
Vehicle Description
6.6L Diesel!!!
LT 4WD 6-Speed Automatic 6.6L V8
6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Jet Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, 4-Way Manual Driver Seat Adjuster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Bluetooth® For Phone, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Power Door Locks, Power Front Windows w/Driver Express Up/Down, Power Front Windows w/Passenger Express Down, Power Rear Windows w/Express Down, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Chevrolet Infotainment 3, Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System, Rear Vision Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Controls.
PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
7-Day Money Back Guarantee
Market Value Report provided
Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!
Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal
Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
