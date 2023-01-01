Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Chrysler 300

18,029 KM

Details Features

$49,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,988

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

Contact Seller
2022 Chrysler 300

2022 Chrysler 300

S

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chrysler 300

S

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

  1. 10505907
  2. 10505907
  3. 10505907
  4. 10505907
  5. 10505907
  6. 10505907
  7. 10505907
  8. 10505907
  9. 10505907
Contact Seller

$49,988

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
18,029KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10505907
  • Stock #: 37393AU
  • VIN: 2C3CCABT2NH199691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 37393AU
  • Mileage 18,029 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

2022 Chrysler 300 S
 18,029 KM
$49,988 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 SPORT
 209,960 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Sonic...
 136,687 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

Call Dealer

705-726-XXXX

(click to show)

705-726-0393

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory