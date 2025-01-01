Menu
Sturdy and dependable, this Used 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L lets you cart everyone and everything you need in one vehicle. This Chrysler Pacifica comes equipped with these options: WHEELS: 17 X 7 ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: 235/65R17 BSW AS (STD), SAFETY SPHERE UNAVAILABLE -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, LIQUID TITANIUM ACCENTS, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), BRIGHT WHITE, BLACK W/ALLOY & BLACK ST, LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION, and BLACK SEATS. Transport everyone in the comfort of every amenity in this sturdy and worry-free Chrysler Pacifica.

2022 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring L

62,000 KM

2022 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring L

12094285

2022 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring L

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Used
62,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC1BGXNR107424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black w/Alloy & Black St
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 62,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Sturdy and dependable, this Used 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L lets you cart everyone and everything you need in one vehicle. This Chrysler Pacifica comes equipped with these options: WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: 235/65R17 BSW AS (STD), SAFETY SPHERE UNAVAILABLE -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, LIQUID TITANIUM ACCENTS, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), BRIGHT WHITE, BLACK W/ALLOY & BLACK ST, LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION, and BLACK SEATS. Transport everyone in the comfort of every amenity in this sturdy and worry-free Chrysler Pacifica. For a hassle-free deal on this must-own Chrysler Pacifica come see us at BARRIE CHRYSLER, 395 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N1C3. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BRIGHT WHITE
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD)
Automatic Parking
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
Rear Collision Mitigation
BLACK SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
TIRES: 235/65R17 BSW AS (STD)
Liquid Titanium Accents
Requires Subscription
ANODIZED SILVER IP BEZEL
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
SAFETY SPHERE UNAVAILABLE -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
BLACK W/ALLOY & BLACK ST LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

2022 Chrysler Pacifica