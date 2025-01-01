$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring L
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black w/Alloy & Black St
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 62,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Sturdy and dependable, this Used 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L lets you cart everyone and everything you need in one vehicle. This Chrysler Pacifica comes equipped with these options: WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: 235/65R17 BSW AS (STD), SAFETY SPHERE UNAVAILABLE -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, LIQUID TITANIUM ACCENTS, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), BRIGHT WHITE, BLACK W/ALLOY & BLACK ST, LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION, and BLACK SEATS. Transport everyone in the comfort of every amenity in this sturdy and worry-free Chrysler Pacifica. For a hassle-free deal on this must-own Chrysler Pacifica come see us at BARRIE CHRYSLER, 395 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N1C3. Just minutes away!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
