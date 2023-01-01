Menu
2022 Chrysler Pacifica

21,321 KM

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

Touring L

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

21,321KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9472620
  • Stock #: 36749CU
  • VIN: 2C4RC3BG4NR123324

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 21,321 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

