2022 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring L
21,321KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9472620
- Stock #: 36749CU
- VIN: 2C4RC3BG4NR123324
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 21,321 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
