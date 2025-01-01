$51,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Dodge Charger
Scat Pack 392
2022 Dodge Charger
Scat Pack 392
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$51,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pitch Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 69,710 KM
Vehicle Description
#1 PRICED SCAT PACK !! | DYNAMICS PACKAGE | DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP | NAVIGATION & TRAVEL GROUP | SUNROOF | RED BREMBO BRAKE CALIPERS | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | REMOTE START | ACTIVE EXHAUST | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTODrivers wanted for this dominant and powerful 2022 Dodge Charger Scat Pack 392. Enjoy silky smooth shifting from the Automatic transmission paired with this high performance Premium Unleaded V-8 6.4 L/392 engine. Delivering a breathtaking amount of torque, this vehicle needs a serious driver! It's outfitted with the following options: WHEELS: 20" X 9.5" BLACK FORGED ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: P275/40ZR20 AS PERFORMANCE, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21W SCAT PACK 392 -inc: Engine: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic, POWER SUNROOF, PITCH BLACK, NAVIGATION & TRAVEL GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Integrated Centre Stack Radio, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, ENGINE: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD), and DYNAMICS PACKAGE -inc: Wheels: 20" x 9.5" Black Forged Aluminum, Leather Flat-Bottom Steering Wheel, Pirelli Brand Tires, Tires: P275/40ZR20 AS Performance, Brembo Fixed Front Caliper 6-Piston Brake. Pick up your friends and hit the road in this lively and fun-loving Dodge Charger. For a hassle-free deal on this must-own Dodge Charger come see us at BARRIE CHRYSLER, 395 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N1C3. Just minutes away!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Call Dealer
705-702-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
705-702-5069