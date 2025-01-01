Menu
69,710 KM

Scat Pack 392

Scat Pack 392

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Contact Seller

Used
69,710KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CDXGJ3NH123419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pitch Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,710 KM

Vehicle Description

#1 PRICED SCAT PACK !! | DYNAMICS PACKAGE | DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP | NAVIGATION & TRAVEL GROUP | SUNROOF | RED BREMBO BRAKE CALIPERS | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | REMOTE START | ACTIVE EXHAUST | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTODrivers wanted for this dominant and powerful 2022 Dodge Charger Scat Pack 392. Enjoy silky smooth shifting from the Automatic transmission paired with this high performance Premium Unleaded V-8 6.4 L/392 engine. Delivering a breathtaking amount of torque, this vehicle needs a serious driver! It's outfitted with the following options: WHEELS: 20" X 9.5" BLACK FORGED ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: P275/40ZR20 AS PERFORMANCE, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21W SCAT PACK 392 -inc: Engine: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic, POWER SUNROOF, PITCH BLACK, NAVIGATION & TRAVEL GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Integrated Centre Stack Radio, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, ENGINE: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD), and DYNAMICS PACKAGE -inc: Wheels: 20" x 9.5" Black Forged Aluminum, Leather Flat-Bottom Steering Wheel, Pirelli Brand Tires, Tires: P275/40ZR20 AS Performance, Brembo Fixed Front Caliper 6-Piston Brake. Pick up your friends and hit the road in this lively and fun-loving Dodge Charger. For a hassle-free deal on this must-own Dodge Charger come see us at BARRIE CHRYSLER, 395 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N1C3. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Pitch Black
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Calipers - Red
Tires: P275/40ZR20 AS Performance
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
NAVIGATION & TRAVEL GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display Integrated Centre Stack Radio 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel Link
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 20" X 9.5" BLACK FORGED ALUMINUM
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21W SCAT PACK 392 -inc: Engine: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
DYNAMICS PACKAGE -inc: Wheels: 20" x 9.5" Black Forged Aluminum Leather Flat-Bottom Steering Wheel Pirelli Brand Tires Tires: P275/40ZR20 AS Performance Brembo Fixed Front Caliper 6-Piston Brake
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Locking Lug Nuts Bifunctional HID Projector Headlamps
BLACK CLOTH PERFORMANCE SEATS W/BEE LOGO

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

