Recent Arrival!<br><br><br>| Fresh Oil Change!, | Full Interior & Exterior Detail!, AWD.<br><br>DB Black Crystal Clearcoat 2022 Dodge Durango R/T 4D Sport Utility HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic AWD

2022 Dodge Durango

30,117 KM

Details Description Features

$53,996

+ tax & licensing
R/T PLATINUM MEMBERSHIP INCLUDED | TOW N' GO ! | BREMBO BRAKES ! | HEATED AND COOLED SEATS | BLACK TOP P

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
30,117KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4SDJCT7NC135751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,117 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


| Fresh Oil Change!, | Full Interior & Exterior Detail!, AWD.

DB Black Crystal Clearcoat 2022 Dodge Durango R/T 4D Sport Utility HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic AWD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

