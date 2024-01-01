$53,996+ tax & licensing
2022 Dodge Durango
R/T PLATINUM MEMBERSHIP INCLUDED | TOW N' GO ! | BREMBO BRAKES ! | HEATED AND COOLED SEATS | BLACK TOP P
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-726-0393
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
30,117KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4SDJCT7NC135751
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,117 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
| Fresh Oil Change!, | Full Interior & Exterior Detail!, AWD.
DB Black Crystal Clearcoat 2022 Dodge Durango R/T 4D Sport Utility HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic AWD
| Fresh Oil Change!, | Full Interior & Exterior Detail!, AWD.
DB Black Crystal Clearcoat 2022 Dodge Durango R/T 4D Sport Utility HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic AWD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
