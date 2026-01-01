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2022 Dodge Durango
SRT 392
2022 Dodge Durango
SRT 392
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
62,505KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4SDJGJ0NC132022
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE KNUCKLE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 62,505 KM
Vehicle Description
SRT 392 AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Premium Unleaded V-8 6.4 L/392
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
WHITE KNUCKLE
Rear Collision Mitigation
ENGINE: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
2nd-row console w/armrest & storage
COMPACT SPARE TIRE -inc: 20" x 6.5" Aluminum Spare Wheel
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29L -inc: Engine: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 w/Fuelsaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
TIRES: 295/45ZR20 BSW AS (STD)
Requires Subscription
BLACK LEATHER/SUEDE-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Trailer Brake Control Class IV Hitch Receiver Compact Spare Tire 20" x 6.5" Aluminum Spare Wheel 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness
WHEELS: 20" X 10" LIGHTS OUT ALUMINUM
Front collision mitigation
SRT INTERIOR APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Dinamica Suede Headliner Forged Carbon Fibre Interior Accents Premium Instrument Panel
19-AMPED HARMAN/KARDON SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: 825-Watt Amplifier
SILVER INTERIOR ACCENT STITCHING
BLACK PACKAGE -inc: Grey Metallic Badges Satin Black Dodge Tail Lamp Badge Wheels: 20" x 10" Lights Out Aluminum Eclipse Black Exhaust Tip
RED BREMBO HIGH PERFORMANCE BRAKES
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
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Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-702-5069
2022 Dodge Durango