$36,095+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
2022 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-726-0393
$36,095
+ taxes & licensing
100,259KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C4RC1ZG9NR134605
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 100,259 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 91,493 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 101,534 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 89,443 KM $37,009 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
Call Dealer
705-726-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$36,095
+ taxes & licensing
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-726-0393
2022 Dodge Grand Caravan