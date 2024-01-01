Menu
2022 Dodge Grand Caravan

100,259 KM

Details Features

$36,095

+ tax & licensing
2022 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2022 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

$36,095

+ taxes & licensing

100,259KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC1ZG9NR134605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 100,259 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

$36,095

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

2022 Dodge Grand Caravan