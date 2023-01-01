Menu
2022 Ford F-150

97,800 KM

Details Description Features

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2022 Ford F-150

2022 Ford F-150

XLT OFF ROAD PACKAGE/NAVIGATION!!

2022 Ford F-150

XLT OFF ROAD PACKAGE/NAVIGATION!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

97,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10619637
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E86NKD46090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 97,800 KM

Vehicle Description

FOR ALL YOUR TOWING NEEDS THIS FORD F-150 CAN DO THAT!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE, INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKES, BOX BEDLINER, REAR DEFROST, SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, USB AND IPOD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

