$41,995+ tax & licensing
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2022 Ford F-150
XLT OFF ROAD PACKAGE/NAVIGATION!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
97,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10619637
- VIN: 1FTFW1E86NKD46090
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 97,800 KM
Vehicle Description
FOR ALL YOUR TOWING NEEDS THIS FORD F-150 CAN DO THAT!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE, INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKES, BOX BEDLINER, REAR DEFROST, SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, USB AND IPOD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1