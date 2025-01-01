$44,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
XLT WITH LEATHER/PANARAMIC SUNROOF!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 80,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a pickup that's ready for anything? Check out this used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This rugged yet refined truck is the perfect blend of capability and comfort, ready to tackle work or weekend adventures. With its reliable 2.7L V6 engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll experience a powerful and efficient ride, whether you're cruising city streets or venturing off the beaten path. This beauty has 80,900km on the odometer.
This F-150 is a head-turner with its sleek silver exterior and sophisticated black leather interior. You'll appreciate the truck's versatility, from hauling cargo to enjoying the open road. The four-door design provides easy access for passengers, and the 4-wheel drive system ensures confident handling in various weather conditions.
Here's what makes this truck stand out:
- Panoramic Sunroof: Soak up the sun and enjoy the open air with the expansive panoramic sunroof.
- Luxurious Leather: Experience ultimate comfort and style with the premium leather seating.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with the confidence of a capable 4-wheel drive system.
- Powerful 2.7L V6 Engine: Get the power you need for work and play.
- Modern Design: This F-150 is stylish and functional, offering a modern and bold presence on the road.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100
Vehicle Features
Eckert Auto Sales
