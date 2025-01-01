Menu
Looking for a pickup thats ready for anything? Check out this used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This rugged yet refined truck is the perfect blend of capability and comfort, ready to tackle work or weekend adventures. With its reliable 2.7L V6 engine and smooth automatic transmission, youll experience a powerful and efficient ride, whether youre cruising city streets or venturing off the beaten path. This beauty has 80,900km on the odometer.

This F-150 is a head-turner with its sleek silver exterior and sophisticated black leather interior. Youll appreciate the trucks versatility, from hauling cargo to enjoying the open road. The four-door design provides easy access for passengers, and the 4-wheel drive system ensures confident handling in various weather conditions.

Heres what makes this truck stand out:

Panoramic Sunroof: Soak up the sun and enjoy the open air with the expansive panoramic sunroof.
Luxurious Leather: Experience ultimate comfort and style with the premium leather seating.
4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with the confidence of a capable 4-wheel drive system.
Powerful 2.7L V6 Engine: Get the power you need for work and play.
Modern Design: This F-150 is stylish and functional, offering a modern and bold presence on the road.

The price includes our Advantage Package!!  HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1FTEW1EP0NFB42935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a pickup that's ready for anything? Check out this used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This rugged yet refined truck is the perfect blend of capability and comfort, ready to tackle work or weekend adventures. With its reliable 2.7L V6 engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll experience a powerful and efficient ride, whether you're cruising city streets or venturing off the beaten path. This beauty has 80,900km on the odometer.

This F-150 is a head-turner with its sleek silver exterior and sophisticated black leather interior. You'll appreciate the truck's versatility, from hauling cargo to enjoying the open road. The four-door design provides easy access for passengers, and the 4-wheel drive system ensures confident handling in various weather conditions.

Here's what makes this truck stand out:

  • Panoramic Sunroof: Soak up the sun and enjoy the open air with the expansive panoramic sunroof.
  • Luxurious Leather: Experience ultimate comfort and style with the premium leather seating.
  • 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with the confidence of a capable 4-wheel drive system.
  • Powerful 2.7L V6 Engine: Get the power you need for work and play.
  • Modern Design: This F-150 is stylish and functional, offering a modern and bold presence on the road.

The price includes our Advantage Package!!  HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Black Running Boards

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
CENTRE CONSOLE
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power rear sliding window

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Boxliner
Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Soft Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
Black Alloys
INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKES

