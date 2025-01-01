$33,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
XLT SUPER CREW WITH NAVIGATION!!
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 146,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck? Eckert Auto Sales is excited to offer this used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT Super Crew. This rugged truck, ready for work or play, boasts a clean white exterior and a comfortable grey interior. Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 3.3L V6 engine, paired with an automatic transmission and a 4-wheel drive system, ready to tackle Canadian winters and weekend adventures. This F-150 has already proven its mettle, with 146,400km on the odometer, and is ready for many more miles.
This F-150 XLT Super Crew is packed with features designed for convenience and capability. With its spacious Super Crew cab, you and your passengers can enjoy a comfortable ride, while the pickup bed is ready to haul whatever you need. The inclusion of navigation ensures you'll always find your way, no matter where your journey takes you. This truck is a great choice for those seeking both practicality and modern amenities.
Here's a taste of what makes this F-150 stand out:
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, perfect for all-weather driving and off-road excursions.
- Navigation: Get lost in the adventure, not the directions, with the built-in navigation system.
- Super Crew Cab: Enjoy ample space for passengers and cargo, making every trip a comfortable experience.
- Flex Fuel: Fill up with flexibility, and choose the most convenient fuel option.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience smooth and effortless gear changes, making driving a breeze.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100
