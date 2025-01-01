Menu
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck? Eckert Auto Sales is excited to offer this used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT Super Crew. This rugged truck, ready for work or play, boasts a clean white exterior and a comfortable grey interior. Under the hood, youll find a responsive 3.3L V6 engine, paired with an automatic transmission and a 4-wheel drive system, ready to tackle Canadian winters and weekend adventures. This F-150 has already proven its mettle, with 146,400km on the odometer, and is ready for many more miles.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>This F-150 XLT Super Crew is packed with features designed for convenience and capability. With its spacious Super Crew cab, you and your passengers can enjoy a comfortable ride, while the pickup bed is ready to haul whatever you need. The inclusion of navigation ensures youll always find your way, no matter where your journey takes you. This truck is a great choice for those seeking both practicality and modern amenities.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Heres a taste of what makes this F-150 stand out:</p><ul style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; list-style-position: initial; list-style-image: initial; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa; padding-inline-start: 1.625em !important;><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>4-Wheel Drive:</span> Conquer any terrain with confidence, perfect for all-weather driving and off-road excursions.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Navigation:</span> Get lost in the adventure, not the directions, with the built-in navigation system.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Super Crew Cab:</span> Enjoy ample space for passengers and cargo, making every trip a comfortable experience.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Flex Fuel:</span> Fill up with flexibility, and choose the most convenient fuel option.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Automatic Transmission:</span> Experience smooth and effortless gear changes, making driving a breeze.</li></ul><p>The price includes our Advantage Package!!  HST and licensing extra.</p><p>For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100</p>

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck? Eckert Auto Sales is excited to offer this used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT Super Crew. This rugged truck, ready for work or play, boasts a clean white exterior and a comfortable grey interior. Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 3.3L V6 engine, paired with an automatic transmission and a 4-wheel drive system, ready to tackle Canadian winters and weekend adventures. This F-150 has already proven its mettle, with 146,400km on the odometer, and is ready for many more miles.

This F-150 XLT Super Crew is packed with features designed for convenience and capability. With its spacious Super Crew cab, you and your passengers can enjoy a comfortable ride, while the pickup bed is ready to haul whatever you need. The inclusion of navigation ensures you'll always find your way, no matter where your journey takes you. This truck is a great choice for those seeking both practicality and modern amenities.

Here's a taste of what makes this F-150 stand out:

  • 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, perfect for all-weather driving and off-road excursions.
  • Navigation: Get lost in the adventure, not the directions, with the built-in navigation system.
  • Super Crew Cab: Enjoy ample space for passengers and cargo, making every trip a comfortable experience.
  • Flex Fuel: Fill up with flexibility, and choose the most convenient fuel option.
  • Automatic Transmission: Experience smooth and effortless gear changes, making driving a breeze.

The price includes our Advantage Package!!  HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Tow Hooks
Hard Tonneau cover

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
