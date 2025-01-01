$44,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
XLT WITH LEATHER/NAVIGATION!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 80,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and versatile pickup that's ready for anything? Check out this stunning, used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT, available now at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This rugged beauty is ready to tackle your toughest jobs and your weekend adventures, all while keeping you comfortable and connected. With a sleek silver exterior and a sophisticated black leather interior, this truck offers a premium driving experience that's sure to impress. Plus, with only 80,900km on the odometer, this F-150 is ready to provide you with years of reliable service.
Under the hood, you'll find a robust 2.7L 6-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive, ensuring you have the power and control you need, no matter the terrain. This F-150 is the perfect blend of capability and comfort, making it an ideal choice for both work and play. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of Ford toughness with a Panaramic sunroof – visit Eckert Auto Sales today and experience the F-150 difference!
Here are five features that make this 2022 Ford F-150 XLT stand out:
- Premium Leather Interior: Enjoy a touch of luxury and comfort with the supple leather seating.
- Built-in Navigation: Never get lost with the convenience of factory-installed navigation, guiding you on every journey.
- Powerful 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, thanks to the capable 4x4 system.
- Fuel-Efficient 2.7L Engine: Experience a fantastic balance of power and efficiency.
- Iconic F-150 Design: Turn heads wherever you go with the bold and recognizable styling of the F-150.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.
Vehicle Features
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
