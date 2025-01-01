Menu
Looking for a powerful and versatile pickup thats ready for anything? Check out this stunning, used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT, available now at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This rugged beauty is ready to tackle your toughest jobs and your weekend adventures, all while keeping you comfortable and connected. With a sleek silver exterior and a sophisticated black leather interior, this truck offers a premium driving experience thats sure to impress. Plus, with only 80,900km on the odometer, this F-150 is ready to provide you with years of reliable service.

Under the hood, youll find a robust 2.7L 6-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive, ensuring you have the power and control you need, no matter the terrain. This F-150 is the perfect blend of capability and comfort, making it an ideal choice for both work and play. Dont miss your chance to own a piece of Ford toughness with a Panaramic sunroof – visit Eckert Auto Sales today and experience the F-150 difference!

Here are five features that make this 2022 Ford F-150 XLT stand out:

Premium Leather Interior: Enjoy a touch of luxury and comfort with the supple leather seating.
Built-in Navigation: Never get lost with the convenience of factory-installed navigation, guiding you on every journey.
Powerful 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, thanks to the capable 4x4 system.
Fuel-Efficient 2.7L Engine: Experience a fantastic balance of power and efficiency.
Iconic F-150 Design: Turn heads wherever you go with the bold and recognizable styling of the F-150.

The price includes our Advantage Package!!  HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

2022 Ford F-150

80,900 KM

Details Description Features

XLT WITH LEATHER/NAVIGATION!!

XLT WITH LEATHER/NAVIGATION!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
80,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP0NFB42932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a powerful and versatile pickup that's ready for anything? Check out this stunning, used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT, available now at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This rugged beauty is ready to tackle your toughest jobs and your weekend adventures, all while keeping you comfortable and connected. With a sleek silver exterior and a sophisticated black leather interior, this truck offers a premium driving experience that's sure to impress. Plus, with only 80,900km on the odometer, this F-150 is ready to provide you with years of reliable service.

Under the hood, you'll find a robust 2.7L 6-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive, ensuring you have the power and control you need, no matter the terrain. This F-150 is the perfect blend of capability and comfort, making it an ideal choice for both work and play. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of Ford toughness with a Panaramic sunroof – visit Eckert Auto Sales today and experience the F-150 difference!

Here are five features that make this 2022 Ford F-150 XLT stand out:

  • Premium Leather Interior: Enjoy a touch of luxury and comfort with the supple leather seating.
  • Built-in Navigation: Never get lost with the convenience of factory-installed navigation, guiding you on every journey.
  • Powerful 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, thanks to the capable 4x4 system.
  • Fuel-Efficient 2.7L Engine: Experience a fantastic balance of power and efficiency.
  • Iconic F-150 Design: Turn heads wherever you go with the bold and recognizable styling of the F-150.

The price includes our Advantage Package!!  HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Black Running Boards

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
CENTRE CONSOLE
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Windows

Rear Sliding Window

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
PANARAMIC SUNROOF
Conventional Spare Tire
OFFICE PACKAGE

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
