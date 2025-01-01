Menu
<p>Check out this new arrival, a 2022 Ford -150 Supercrew 4X4 XLT with Naviagation!! Take the  family out, lots and lots of room for passengers  or use it for work with  the trailer tow package,  hard tonneau cover and navigation to get you to your next job!!<br>The F-150 is equipped with <br>-black running boards<br>-trailer tow package<br>-reverse camera<br>-boxliner<br>-lane departure<br>-power windows, mirrors & locks<br>-keyless entry<br>-AM/FM/XM stereo<br>-Apple Carplay/Android Auto<br>-3.3L V6 engine</p><p>Eckert Auto Sales is a family owned and a 100% CANADIAN!! We have no-haggle pricing.  NO HIDDEN or EXTRA FEES. Just HONEST pricing. HST and licensing extra.<br>Here at Eckert Auto  Sales, we have the  customers best interests at heart. We offer financing and give you the best interest rates available!!<br>For more information, give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie.</p>

2022 Ford F-150

142,700 KM

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150

XLT SUPERCREW 4X4 WITH NAVIGATION!!

2022 Ford F-150

XLT SUPERCREW 4X4 WITH NAVIGATION!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
142,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EBXNFB26715

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 142,700 KM

Check out this new arrival, a 2022 Ford -150 Supercrew 4X4 XLT with Naviagation!! Take the  family out, lots and lots of room for passengers  or use it for work with  the trailer tow package,  hard tonneau cover and navigation to get you to your next job!!
The F-150 is equipped with 
-black running boards
-trailer tow package
-reverse camera
-boxliner
-lane departure
-power windows, mirrors & locks
-keyless entry
-AM/FM/XM stereo
-Apple Carplay/Android Auto
-3.3L V6 engine

Eckert Auto Sales is a family owned and a 100% CANADIAN!! We have no-haggle pricing.  NO HIDDEN or EXTRA FEES. Just HONEST pricing. HST and licensing extra.
Here at Eckert Auto  Sales, we have the  customers' best interests at heart. We offer financing and give you the best interest rates available!!
For more information, give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Split Rear Seat

Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100

705-627-0123
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2022 Ford F-150