$32,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
XLT SUPERCREW 4X4 WITH NAVIGATION!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 142,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this new arrival, a 2022 Ford -150 Supercrew 4X4 XLT with Naviagation!! Take the family out, lots and lots of room for passengers or use it for work with the trailer tow package, hard tonneau cover and navigation to get you to your next job!!
The F-150 is equipped with
-black running boards
-trailer tow package
-reverse camera
-boxliner
-lane departure
-power windows, mirrors & locks
-keyless entry
-AM/FM/XM stereo
-Apple Carplay/Android Auto
-3.3L V6 engine
Eckert Auto Sales is a family owned and a 100% CANADIAN!! We have no-haggle pricing. NO HIDDEN or EXTRA FEES. Just HONEST pricing. HST and licensing extra.
Here at Eckert Auto Sales, we have the customers' best interests at heart. We offer financing and give you the best interest rates available!!
For more information, give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie.
Vehicle Features
