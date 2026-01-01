$44,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
XLT WITH LEATHER/PANARAMIC SUNROOF/NAVIGATION!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 80,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a rugged and refined pickup that's ready for anything? Feast your eyes on this stunning, used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT, available now at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This beauty is dressed in a sleek silver exterior, and it's paired with a sophisticated black leather interior. With only 80,900 km on the odometer, this truck is ready to hit the road and take on whatever adventure comes your way. Equipped with a powerful 2.7L V6 Turbo engine and 4-wheel drive, this F-150 is built to handle tough jobs and deliver a smooth ride.
Here at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road we have no extra or hidden fees just honest pricing. Included in the price is our Advantage Package which includes the safety, oil change, we guarantee everything mechanically works on the F-150 100% and back it with a Dealer Warranty for 30 days/500 kilometers. Do you require financing if so you have found the right dealer. We give you the best interest rate available for your credit score. No extra upselling of interest rates, no finance fees by the dealership!! At Eckert Auto Sales we are your transparent family operated dealership. We welcome you to join the Eckert Auto Sales family.
HST and licensing extra.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie
