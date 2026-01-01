Menu
Looking for a rugged and refined pickup thats ready for anything? Feast your eyes on this stunning, used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT, available now at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This beauty is dressed in a sleek silver exterior, and its paired with a sophisticated black leather interior. With only 80,900 km on the odometer, this truck is ready to hit the road and take on whatever adventure comes your way. Equipped with a powerful 2.7L V6 Turbo engine and 4-wheel drive, this F-150 is built to handle tough jobs and deliver a smooth ride.

Here at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road we have no extra or hidden fees just honest pricing. Included in the price is our Advantage Package which includes the safety, oil change, we guarantee everything mechanically works on the F-150 100% and back it with a Dealer Warranty for 30 days/500 kilometers. Do you require financing if so you have found the right dealer. We give you the best interest rate available for your credit score. No extra upselling of interest rates, no finance fees by the dealership!! At Eckert Auto Sales we are your transparent family operated dealership. We welcome you to join the Eckert Auto Sales family.

HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
80,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP0NFB42937

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,900 KM

Looking for a rugged and refined pickup that's ready for anything? Feast your eyes on this stunning, used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT, available now at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This beauty is dressed in a sleek silver exterior, and it's paired with a sophisticated black leather interior. With only 80,900 km on the odometer, this truck is ready to hit the road and take on whatever adventure comes your way. Equipped with a powerful 2.7L V6 Turbo engine and 4-wheel drive, this F-150 is built to handle tough jobs and deliver a smooth ride.

Here at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road we have no extra or hidden fees just honest pricing. Included in the price is our Advantage Package which includes the safety, oil change, we guarantee everything mechanically works on the F-150 100% and back it with a Dealer Warranty for 30 days/500 kilometers. Do you require financing if so you have found the right dealer. We give you the best interest rate available for your credit score. No extra upselling of interest rates, no finance fees by the dealership!! At Eckert Auto Sales we are your transparent family operated dealership. We welcome you to join the Eckert Auto Sales family.

HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Tow Hooks

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
CENTRE CONSOLE
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
OFFICE PACKAGE

2022 Ford F-150