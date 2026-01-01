Menu
10-Speed Automatic w/OD, PowerBoost Full-Hybrid V6 3.5 L

2022 Ford F-150

51,507 KM

Details Description Features

$52,487

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150

13504196

2022 Ford F-150

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

$52,487

+ taxes & licensing

Used
51,507KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1ED5NFB64746

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 39261A
  • Mileage 51,507 KM

Vehicle Description

10-Speed Automatic w/OD, PowerBoost Full-Hybrid V6 3.5 L

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Driver Monitoring

