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<p>Looking for a truck that can handle anything you throw at it, from daily commutes to weekend adventures? Eckert Auto Sales has the perfect solution with this impressive 2022 Ford F-150 XLT SUPERCREW 4X4. This rugged yet refined pickup in classic white is ready to impress with its spacious gray interior and the power of a 3.3L V6 Flex Fuel engine. Whether youre hauling gear for work or gearing up for a camping trip, this F-150 is built to perform, offering the legendary capability and versatility that Ford trucks are known for.</p><p>This F-150 XLT isnt just about power; its packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. With a robust 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently tackle any road condition, while the 4-door SuperCrew cab ensures comfortable seating for your entire crew. The inclusion of navigation means youll always find your way, no matter how remote your destination. This 2022 model, with 142,700 kilometers, represents a fantastic opportunity to own a modern, feature-rich truck thats ready for its next chapter.</p><p>Here are 5 features that make this 2022 Ford F-150 XLT stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>4x4 Capability:</strong> Conquer any terrain with confidence, whether its snow, mud, or gravel.</li><li><strong>Built-in Navigation:</strong> Never get lost and always find your way with the integrated navigation system.</li><li><strong>SuperCrew Cab:</strong> Enjoy ample space and comfort for up to six passengers, perfect for families or work crews.</li><li><strong>Flex Fuel Engine:</strong> Benefit from the flexibility to run on gasoline or a blend of ethanol, offering potential fuel savings and performance options.</li><li><strong>XLT Trim:</strong> Experience a well-equipped and stylish interior, designed for both comfort and convenience on every drive.</li></ul><p>The price includes our Advantage Package!! For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie</p><p>HST and licensing extra.</p>

2022 Ford F-150

142,700 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford F-150

XLT SUPERCREW 4X4 WITH NAVIGATION!!

Watch This Vehicle
14122951

2022 Ford F-150

XLT SUPERCREW 4X4 WITH NAVIGATION!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
142,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EBXNFB26717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 142,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a truck that can handle anything you throw at it, from daily commutes to weekend adventures? Eckert Auto Sales has the perfect solution with this impressive 2022 Ford F-150 XLT SUPERCREW 4X4. This rugged yet refined pickup in classic white is ready to impress with its spacious gray interior and the power of a 3.3L V6 Flex Fuel engine. Whether you're hauling gear for work or gearing up for a camping trip, this F-150 is built to perform, offering the legendary capability and versatility that Ford trucks are known for.

This F-150 XLT isn't just about power; it's packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. With a robust 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently tackle any road condition, while the 4-door SuperCrew cab ensures comfortable seating for your entire crew. The inclusion of navigation means you'll always find your way, no matter how remote your destination. This 2022 model, with 142,700 kilometers, represents a fantastic opportunity to own a modern, feature-rich truck that's ready for its next chapter.

Here are 5 features that make this 2022 Ford F-150 XLT stand out:

  • 4x4 Capability: Conquer any terrain with confidence, whether it's snow, mud, or gravel.
  • Built-in Navigation: Never get lost and always find your way with the integrated navigation system.
  • SuperCrew Cab: Enjoy ample space and comfort for up to six passengers, perfect for families or work crews.
  • Flex Fuel Engine: Benefit from the flexibility to run on gasoline or a blend of ethanol, offering potential fuel savings and performance options.
  • XLT Trim: Experience a well-equipped and stylish interior, designed for both comfort and convenience on every drive.

The price includes our Advantage Package!! For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie

HST and licensing extra.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Black Running Boards

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Black Alloys

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
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705-797-1100

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705-627-0123
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$31,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2022 Ford F-150