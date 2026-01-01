$31,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
XLT SUPERCREW 4X4 WITH NAVIGATION!!
2022 Ford F-150
XLT SUPERCREW 4X4 WITH NAVIGATION!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 142,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a truck that can handle anything you throw at it, from daily commutes to weekend adventures? Eckert Auto Sales has the perfect solution with this impressive 2022 Ford F-150 XLT SUPERCREW 4X4. This rugged yet refined pickup in classic white is ready to impress with its spacious gray interior and the power of a 3.3L V6 Flex Fuel engine. Whether you're hauling gear for work or gearing up for a camping trip, this F-150 is built to perform, offering the legendary capability and versatility that Ford trucks are known for.
This F-150 XLT isn't just about power; it's packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. With a robust 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently tackle any road condition, while the 4-door SuperCrew cab ensures comfortable seating for your entire crew. The inclusion of navigation means you'll always find your way, no matter how remote your destination. This 2022 model, with 142,700 kilometers, represents a fantastic opportunity to own a modern, feature-rich truck that's ready for its next chapter.
Here are 5 features that make this 2022 Ford F-150 XLT stand out:
- 4x4 Capability: Conquer any terrain with confidence, whether it's snow, mud, or gravel.
- Built-in Navigation: Never get lost and always find your way with the integrated navigation system.
- SuperCrew Cab: Enjoy ample space and comfort for up to six passengers, perfect for families or work crews.
- Flex Fuel Engine: Benefit from the flexibility to run on gasoline or a blend of ethanol, offering potential fuel savings and performance options.
- XLT Trim: Experience a well-equipped and stylish interior, designed for both comfort and convenience on every drive.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie
HST and licensing extra.
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705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
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705-797-1100