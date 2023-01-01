Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Ford MAVERICK

43,114 KM

Details Features

$44,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$44,500

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-303-3021

Contact Seller
2022 Ford MAVERICK

2022 Ford MAVERICK

LARIAT CREW CAB AWD 2.0L ECOBOOST

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford MAVERICK

LARIAT CREW CAB AWD 2.0L ECOBOOST

Location

The Humberview Group

379 Bayfield St, Barrie, ON L4M 3C5

866-303-3021

  1. 10154352
  2. 10154352
  3. 10154352
  4. 10154352
  5. 10154352
  6. 10154352
  7. 10154352
  8. 10154352
  9. 10154352
  10. 10154352
  11. 10154352
  12. 10154352
  13. 10154352
  14. 10154352
  15. 10154352
  16. 10154352
  17. 10154352
  18. 10154352
  19. 10154352
  20. 10154352
  21. 10154352
  22. 10154352
  23. 10154352
  24. 10154352
  25. 10154352
  26. 10154352
  27. 10154352
  28. 10154352
  29. 10154352
  30. 10154352
  31. 10154352
  32. 10154352
  33. 10154352
  34. 10154352
  35. 10154352
  36. 10154352
  37. 10154352
  38. 10154352
  39. 10154352
  40. 10154352
  41. 10154352
  42. 10154352
  43. 10154352
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$44,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
43,114KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10154352
  • Stock #: FP23136A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour AREA 51
  • Interior Colour Activex 8-way Power Drive Seat-Desert Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,114 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2016 Hyundai Sonata ...
 59,297 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Silve...
 141,876 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla ...
 63,548 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Bayfield Ford Lincoln

379 Bayfield St, Barrie, ON L4M 3C5

Call Dealer

866-303-XXXX

(click to show)

866-303-3021

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory