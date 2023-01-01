Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Ford MAVERICK

12,000 KM

Details Description Features

$43,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

Contact Seller
2022 Ford MAVERICK

2022 Ford MAVERICK

XLT AWD | MOONROOF | TOW PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford MAVERICK

XLT AWD | MOONROOF | TOW PACKAGE

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

  1. 9610843
  2. 9610843
  3. 9610843
  4. 9610843
  5. 9610843
  6. 9610843
  7. 9610843
  8. 9610843
  9. 9610843
  10. 9610843
  11. 9610843
  12. 9610843
  13. 9610843
  14. 9610843
  15. 9610843
  16. 9610843
  17. 9610843
  18. 9610843
  19. 9610843
  20. 9610843
  21. 9610843
  22. 9610843
  23. 9610843
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
12,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9610843
  • Stock #: 7608
  • VIN: 3FTTW8F98NRA89842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All Wheel Drive

Moonroof

4K Tow Package

Manual Sliding Rear Window



XLT AWD 8-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT


4K Tow Package, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Auto High-beam Headlights, Brake assist, Class III Trailer Hitch w/7-Pin Connector, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 300A Standard, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Higher Capacity Radiator, Power Tilt/Slide Moonroof, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/6 Speakers, Trailer Brake Controller, Transmission Oil Cooler, Upgraded Cooling Fan, Upgraded Drive Ratio.


PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE




172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

7-Day Money Back Guarantee

Market Value Report provided

Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)

Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!

Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal

Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrie Ford

2016 Ford F-150 XLT
 192,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Tucson ...
 22,150 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford MAVERICK XLT
 56,453 KM
$43,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

Call Dealer

705-737-XXXX

(click to show)

705-737-2313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory