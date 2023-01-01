$43,999+ tax & licensing
$43,999
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford MAVERICK
XLT AWD | MOONROOF | TOW PACKAGE
Location
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
12,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9610843
- Stock #: 7608
- VIN: 3FTTW8F98NRA89842
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 12,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Moonroof
4K Tow Package
Manual Sliding Rear Window
XLT AWD 8-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT
4K Tow Package, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Auto High-beam Headlights, Brake assist, Class III Trailer Hitch w/7-Pin Connector, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 300A Standard, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Higher Capacity Radiator, Power Tilt/Slide Moonroof, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/6 Speakers, Trailer Brake Controller, Transmission Oil Cooler, Upgraded Cooling Fan, Upgraded Drive Ratio.
PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
7-Day Money Back Guarantee
Market Value Report provided
Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!
Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal
Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
