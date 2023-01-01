$46,999+ tax & licensing
$46,999
+ taxes & licensing
Barrie Ford
705-737-2313
2022 Ford MAVERICK
2022 Ford MAVERICK
Lariat ALL WHEEL DRIVE | PRE-COLLISION ASSIST | LEATHER | TRAILER HITCH |
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
705-737-2313
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$46,999
+ taxes & licensing
23,450KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9610846
- Stock #: 7610J
- VIN: 3FTTW8F97NRA31043
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,450 KM
FX4 Package
Ford Co-Pilot360
Trailer Hitch
Heated Seats
Lariat AWD 8-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT
17" Unique Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, BLIS w/Cross-Traffic Alert, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 500A Standard, Exposed Front Tow Hooks, Ford Co-Pilot360, Front anti-roll bar, Fully automatic headlights, FX4 Off-Road Box Decal, FX4 Off-Road Package, Higher Capacity Radiator, Hill Descent Control, Lane-Keeping System, Panic alarm, Performance Suspension, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Trailer Hitch Receiver w/4-Pin Connector, Upgraded Cooling Fan.
PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
7-Day Money Back Guarantee
Market Value Report provided
Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!
Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal
Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7