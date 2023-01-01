$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Mustang MACH-E
GT Performance Edition
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
18,110KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10216128
- Stock #: X004
- VIN: 3FMTK4SX1NMA10108
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 18,110 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
1 Speed Automatic
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7