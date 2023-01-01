Menu
2022 Ford Mustang MACH-E

11,000 KM

Details

$84,999

+ tax & licensing
$84,999

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

2022 Ford Mustang MACH-E

2022 Ford Mustang MACH-E

GT Performance Edition INCOMING UNIT | LEATHER | NAVIGATION | EXTENDED RANGE

2022 Ford Mustang MACH-E

GT Performance Edition INCOMING UNIT | LEATHER | NAVIGATION | EXTENDED RANGE

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$84,999

+ taxes & licensing

11,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9643234
  • Stock #: 7621J
  • VIN: 3FMTK4SX9NMA07392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7621J
  • Mileage 11,000 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS IS AN INCOMING UNIT. THIS VEHICLE HAS NOT YET ARRIVED AT OUR STORE


ELECTRIC! ELECTRIC! ELECTRIC!


GT AWD Single-Speed Automatic Electric ZEV 480hp


10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Equipment Group 400A, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Radio w/360L, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition, Wheels: 20" Machined-Face Aluminum.


PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE




172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

7-Day Money Back Guarantee

Market Value Report provided

Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)

Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!

Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal

Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
1 Speed Automatic

