$84,999
+ taxes & licensing
Barrie Ford
2022 Ford Mustang MACH-E
GT Performance Edition INCOMING UNIT | LEATHER | NAVIGATION | EXTENDED RANGE
Location
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
11,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9643234
- Stock #: 7621J
- VIN: 3FMTK4SX9NMA07392
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 11,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ELECTRIC! ELECTRIC! ELECTRIC!
GT AWD Single-Speed Automatic Electric ZEV 480hp
10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Equipment Group 400A, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Radio w/360L, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition, Wheels: 20" Machined-Face Aluminum.
PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
7-Day Money Back Guarantee
Market Value Report provided
Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!
Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal
Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
1 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
