$48,996+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 GMC Canyon
Denali PLATINUM MEMBERSHIP INCLUDED | HEATED AND COOLED SEATS | TRAILER TOW | WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER | TONN
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-726-0393
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$48,996
+ taxes & licensing
Used
13,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTG6EEN7N1126758
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 28759U
- Mileage 13,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
| Fresh Oil Change!, | Full Interior & Exterior Detail!, 4WD.
Red Metallic 2022 GMC Canyon Denali 4D Crew Cab V6 8-Speed Automatic 4WD
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
n/a
