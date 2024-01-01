Menu
Recent Arrival!<br><br><br>| Fresh Oil Change!, | Full Interior & Exterior Detail!, 4WD.<br><br>Red Metallic 2022 GMC Canyon Denali 4D Crew Cab V6 8-Speed Automatic 4WD

2022 GMC Canyon

13,000 KM

Details Description Features

$48,996

+ tax & licensing
Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
13,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTG6EEN7N1126758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 28759U
  • Mileage 13,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


| Fresh Oil Change!, | Full Interior & Exterior Detail!, 4WD.

Red Metallic 2022 GMC Canyon Denali 4D Crew Cab V6 8-Speed Automatic 4WD

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

