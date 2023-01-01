Menu
2022 GMC Sierra 1500

30,544 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited AT4

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited AT4

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

30,544KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10345164
  • Stock #: Y0738A
  • VIN: 1GTP9EEL6NZ238085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,544 KM

Vehicle Description



BUY WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE



Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

