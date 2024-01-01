$38,995+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Pro CREW CAB 4X4!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 38,100 KM
Vehicle Description
TOW UP TO 9300 LBS WITH THIS FUEL SAVER 2.7L GMC SIERRA!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLACK ALLOYS, BLACK RUNNING BOARDS, AUTO DOWN TAILGATE, TRIFOLD TONNEAU COVER AND MUCH MORE. THE PRICE INCLUDES THE ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. WHY PURCHASE THIS CAR AT ECKERT AUTO SALES? WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS OVER 17 YEARS AND HAVE THE HIGHEST CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AND SOME OF THE LOWEST PRICES IN CANADA. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS THE SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND ANYTHING ELSE THAT IS REQUIRED. WE DO NOT HAVE EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES EVER!! JUST HONEST PRICING. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY TO ARRANGE FINANCING OR A TEST DRIVE (705)797-1100.
Eckert Auto Sales
