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<p>Get ready to experience the ultimate blend of rugged capability and modern connectivity with this incredible 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation, now available at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This striking blue pickup truck, with its spacious gray interior, is more than just a vehicle; its your command centre on wheels. Powered by a robust 5.3L V8 engine and equipped with 4-wheel drive, its built to tackle any job or adventure you throw its way, from hauling tough loads to exploring off the beaten path.</p><p>With only 50,400 kilometers on the odometer, this Sierra 1500 Elevation is practically begging for its next adventure. The convenience of a built-in WiFi Hotspot means you can stay connected wherever you roam, making it perfect for work trips or keeping the passengers entertained on long drives. Imagine the possibilities: streaming your favourite music, checking emails on the go, or even taking important video calls from a scenic overlook. This truck is designed for those who demand both power and practicality, ensuring youre always prepared and always connected.</p><p>Here are five features that truly make this 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation a standout:</p><ul><li><strong>Integrated WiFi Hotspot:</strong> Keep your devices connected and your productivity high, no matter where your journey takes you.</li><li><strong>Powerful 5.3L V8 Engine:</strong> Unleash impressive towing and hauling capabilities with the legendary performance of this V8 powerhouse.</li><li><strong>Rugged 4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any terrain and weather condition with confidence, knowing you have the traction you need.</li><li><strong>Elevation Trim:</strong> Experience a truck thats not only capable but also stylish and well-appointed, ready for both work and play.</li><li><strong>Spacious 4-Door Cab:</strong> Enjoy ample room for passengers and gear, making it the perfect truck for families, work crews, or weekend warriors.</li></ul><p>The price includes our Advantage Package!! For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie.</p><p>HST and Licenisng extra.</p>

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

50,400 KM

Details Description Features

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation WITH WIFI HOTSPOT!!

Watch This Vehicle
14098531

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation WITH WIFI HOTSPOT!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
50,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTUUCED7NG628449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 50,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to experience the ultimate blend of rugged capability and modern connectivity with this incredible 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation, now available at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This striking blue pickup truck, with its spacious gray interior, is more than just a vehicle; it's your command centre on wheels. Powered by a robust 5.3L V8 engine and equipped with 4-wheel drive, it's built to tackle any job or adventure you throw its way, from hauling tough loads to exploring off the beaten path.

With only 50,400 kilometers on the odometer, this Sierra 1500 Elevation is practically begging for its next adventure. The convenience of a built-in WiFi Hotspot means you can stay connected wherever you roam, making it perfect for work trips or keeping the passengers entertained on long drives. Imagine the possibilities: streaming your favourite music, checking emails on the go, or even taking important video calls from a scenic overlook. This truck is designed for those who demand both power and practicality, ensuring you're always prepared and always connected.

Here are five features that truly make this 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation a standout:

  • Integrated WiFi Hotspot: Keep your devices connected and your productivity high, no matter where your journey takes you.
  • Powerful 5.3L V8 Engine: Unleash impressive towing and hauling capabilities with the legendary performance of this V8 powerhouse.
  • Rugged 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain and weather condition with confidence, knowing you have the traction you need.
  • Elevation Trim: Experience a truck that's not only capable but also stylish and well-appointed, ready for both work and play.
  • Spacious 4-Door Cab: Enjoy ample room for passengers and gear, making it the perfect truck for families, work crews, or weekend warriors.

The price includes our Advantage Package!! For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie.

HST and Licenisng extra.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

High Output
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Soft Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
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705-797-XXXX

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705-797-1100

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705-627-0123
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$47,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2022 GMC Sierra 1500