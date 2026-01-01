$47,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation WITH WIFI HOTSPOT!!
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation WITH WIFI HOTSPOT!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$47,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 50,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to experience the ultimate blend of rugged capability and modern connectivity with this incredible 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation, now available at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This striking blue pickup truck, with its spacious gray interior, is more than just a vehicle; it's your command centre on wheels. Powered by a robust 5.3L V8 engine and equipped with 4-wheel drive, it's built to tackle any job or adventure you throw its way, from hauling tough loads to exploring off the beaten path.
With only 50,400 kilometers on the odometer, this Sierra 1500 Elevation is practically begging for its next adventure. The convenience of a built-in WiFi Hotspot means you can stay connected wherever you roam, making it perfect for work trips or keeping the passengers entertained on long drives. Imagine the possibilities: streaming your favourite music, checking emails on the go, or even taking important video calls from a scenic overlook. This truck is designed for those who demand both power and practicality, ensuring you're always prepared and always connected.
Here are five features that truly make this 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation a standout:
- Integrated WiFi Hotspot: Keep your devices connected and your productivity high, no matter where your journey takes you.
- Powerful 5.3L V8 Engine: Unleash impressive towing and hauling capabilities with the legendary performance of this V8 powerhouse.
- Rugged 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain and weather condition with confidence, knowing you have the traction you need.
- Elevation Trim: Experience a truck that's not only capable but also stylish and well-appointed, ready for both work and play.
- Spacious 4-Door Cab: Enjoy ample room for passengers and gear, making it the perfect truck for families, work crews, or weekend warriors.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie.
HST and Licenisng extra.
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705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
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705-797-1100