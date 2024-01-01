Menu
Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2022 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4D Sport Utility Pentastar 3.2L V6 VVT 9-Speed Automatic 4WD


Reviews:
 * Cherokee owners tend to be most impressed with the performance of the available V6 engine, a smooth-riding suspension, a powerful and straightforward touchscreen interface, and push-button access to numerous traction-enhancing tools for use in a variety of challenging driving conditions. A flexible and handy cabin, as well as a relatively quiet highway drive, help round out the package. Heres a machine thats built to explore new trails and terrain, while providing a comfortable and compliant ride on the road and highway. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2022 Jeep Cherokee

13,673 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk DEALER DEMO | TRAILER TOW GROUP | 8.4" DISPLAY WITH NAVIGATION |

2022 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk DEALER DEMO | TRAILER TOW GROUP | 8.4" DISPLAY WITH NAVIGATION |

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
13,673KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMBX4ND545213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 13,673 KM

Vehicle Description

| Fresh Oil Change!, | Full Interior & Exterior Detail!.

Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2022 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4D Sport Utility Pentastar 3.2L V6 VVT 9-Speed Automatic 4WD


Reviews:
* Cherokee owners tend to be most impressed with the performance of the available V6 engine, a smooth-riding suspension, a powerful and straightforward touchscreen interface, and push-button access to numerous traction-enhancing tools for use in a variety of challenging driving conditions. A flexible and handy cabin, as well as a relatively quiet highway drive, help round out the package. Heres a machine thats built to explore new trails and terrain, while providing a comfortable and compliant ride on the road and highway. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

2022 Jeep Cherokee