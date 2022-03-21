Menu
2022 Jeep Cherokee

112 KM

Details Features

$47,995

+ tax & licensing
$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

2022 Jeep Cherokee

2022 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

2022 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

112KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8964514
  • Stock #: 36449AU
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX7ND516093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 36449AU
  • Mileage 112 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

