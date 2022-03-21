2022 Jeep Cherokee

$47,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8964514

8964514 Stock #: 36449AU

36449AU VIN: 1C4PJMBX7ND516093

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 36449AU

Mileage 112 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.