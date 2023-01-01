2022 Jeep Gladiator ...

$64,605 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10099593

10099593 Stock #: 36211D

36211D VIN: 1C6HJTAG5NL129569

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 36211D

Mileage 11 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Powertrain 6 Speed Manual Additional Features 4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.