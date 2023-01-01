Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Jeep Gladiator

11 KM

Details Features

$64,605

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$64,605

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

Contact Seller
2022 Jeep Gladiator

2022 Jeep Gladiator

Sport S

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Jeep Gladiator

Sport S

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

  1. 10099593
  2. 10099593
  3. 10099593
  4. 10099593
  5. 10099593
  6. 10099593
  7. 10099593
  8. 10099593
  9. 10099593
Contact Seller

$64,605

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
11KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10099593
  • Stock #: 36211D
  • VIN: 1C6HJTAG5NL129569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 36211D
  • Mileage 11 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

2022 Jeep Gladiator ...
 11 KM
$64,605 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 ST
 125,662 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Classi...
 0 KM
$63,865 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

Call Dealer

705-726-XXXX

(click to show)

705-726-0393

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory