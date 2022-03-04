$71,655+ tax & licensing
$71,655
+ taxes & licensing
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-726-0393
2022 Jeep Gladiator
Mojave
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-726-0393
$71,655
+ taxes & licensing
11KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8460090
- Stock #: 36024D
- VIN: 1C6JJTEG6NL119077
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 36024D
- Mileage 11 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
6 Speed Manual
4x4
