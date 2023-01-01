Menu
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

25,683 KM

Details Features

$100,988

+ tax & licensing
$100,988

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Series III

2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Series III

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

$100,988

+ taxes & licensing

25,683KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9581740
  • Stock #: 28431BUX
  • VIN: 1C4SJVGJXNS151635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 28431BUX
  • Mileage 25,683 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

