2022 Jeep Wrangler

10 KM

Details Features

$58,999

+ tax & licensing
$58,999

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

2022 Jeep Wrangler

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

$58,999

+ taxes & licensing

10KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8678237
  • Stock #: 36394D
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEGXNW261560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 10 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

