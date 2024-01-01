$21,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Forte
EX NEW WHEELS & TIRES!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 72,900 KM
Vehicle Description
THE 2022 KIA FORTE RANKS HIGH ON THE LIST OF COMPACT SEDANS WITH ITS SHARP STYPLE, IMPRESSIVE FUEL ECONOMY AND A STRING OF STANDARD FEATURES SUCH AS LANE DEPARTURE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND MUCH MORE!! IT COMES WITH NEW WHEELS, NEW TIRES AND NEW BRAKES. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. WHY PURCHASE THIS CAR AT ECKERT AUTO SALES? WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS OVER 17 YEARS AND HAVE THE HIGHEST CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AND SOME OF THE LOWEST PRICES IN CANADA. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS THE SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND ANYTHING ELSE THAT IS REQUIRED. WE DO NOT HAVE EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES EVER!! JUST HONEST PRICING. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION (705)797-1100.
Vehicle Features
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
