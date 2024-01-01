Menu
<p>THE 2022 KIA FORTE RANKS HIGH ON THE LIST OF COMPACT SEDANS WITH ITS SHARP STYPLE, IMPRESSIVE FUEL ECONOMY AND A STRING OF STANDARD FEATURES SUCH AS LANE DEPARTURE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL  AND MUCH MORE!! IT COMES WITH NEW WHEELS, NEW TIRES AND NEW BRAKES. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. WHY PURCHASE THIS CAR AT ECKERT AUTO SALES? WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS OVER 17 YEARS AND HAVE THE HIGHEST CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AND SOME OF THE LOWEST PRICES IN CANADA. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS THE SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND ANYTHING ELSE THAT IS REQUIRED. WE DO NOT HAVE EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES EVER!! JUST HONEST PRICING. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION  (705)797-1100.</p>

2022 Kia Forte

72,900 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Forte

EX NEW WHEELS & TIRES!!

2022 Kia Forte

EX NEW WHEELS & TIRES!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPF34AD0NE435738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2022 Kia Forte