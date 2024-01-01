$21,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Forte
EX/LANE DEPARTURE!!
2022 Kia Forte
EX/LANE DEPARTURE!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 72,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to turn heads in this sleek 2022 Kia Forte EX, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This stunning blue sedan boasts a stylish exterior and a comfortable gray interior, perfect for both everyday commutes and weekend adventures. With only 72,900km on the odometer, this Forte is practically brand new.
Under the hood, you'll find a reliable 2L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, ensuring a seamless driving experience. The Forte EX comes packed with features that make every journey a delight, including heated seats and a heated steering wheel to keep you cozy on chilly mornings. Stay connected and entertained with Bluetooth connectivity and SiriusXM radio, while the Lane Departure Assist feature provides an extra layer of safety on the road.
Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to see the quality and style of this fantastic Kia Forte EX. Give Chris or Tina a call today for more information (705)797-1100
Eckert Auto Sales
