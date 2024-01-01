Menu
Get ready to turn heads in this sleek 2022 Kia Forte EX, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This stunning blue sedan boasts a stylish exterior and a comfortable gray interior, perfect for both everyday commutes and weekend adventures. With only 72,900km on the odometer, this Forte is practically brand new.

Under the hood, youll find a reliable 2L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, ensuring a seamless driving experience. The Forte EX comes packed with features that make every journey a delight, including heated seats and a heated steering wheel to keep you cozy on chilly mornings. Stay connected and entertained with Bluetooth connectivity and SiriusXM radio, while the Lane Departure Assist feature provides an extra layer of safety on the road.

Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to see the quality and style of this fantastic Kia Forte EX. Give Chris or Tina a call today for more information (705)797-1100

2022 Kia Forte

72,900 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Forte

EX/LANE DEPARTURE!!

2022 Kia Forte

EX/LANE DEPARTURE!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPF34AD0NE435730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to turn heads in this sleek 2022 Kia Forte EX, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This stunning blue sedan boasts a stylish exterior and a comfortable gray interior, perfect for both everyday commutes and weekend adventures. With only 72,900km on the odometer, this Forte is practically brand new.

Under the hood, you'll find a reliable 2L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, ensuring a seamless driving experience. The Forte EX comes packed with features that make every journey a delight, including heated seats and a heated steering wheel to keep you cozy on chilly mornings. Stay connected and entertained with Bluetooth connectivity and SiriusXM radio, while the Lane Departure Assist feature provides an extra layer of safety on the road.

Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to see the quality and style of this fantastic Kia Forte EX. Give Chris or Tina a call today for more information (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2022 Kia Forte