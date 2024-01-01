$21,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Forte
EX LANE DEPARTURE/HEATED STEERING WHEEL!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 72,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that's packed with features? Look no further than this stunning 2022 Kia Forte EX at Eckert Auto Sales! This blue beauty boasts a sleek exterior and a comfortable gray interior, ready to turn heads wherever you go. With only 72,900km on the odometer, this Forte is practically brand new, ensuring years of worry-free driving.
This EX trim comes loaded with premium features to elevate your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of heated seats and a heated steering wheel, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings. Stay safe and confident with the Lane Departure Assist system, which gently nudges you back into your lane if you drift. The advanced Blind Spot Monitor alerts you to vehicles in your blind spot, ensuring you're always aware of your surroundings. Add in the SiriusXM Radio for endless entertainment options, and you've got a vehicle that's ready to take you anywhere in comfort and style.
This 2022 Kia Forte EX is a rare find, offering a perfect blend of performance, luxury, and safety. Come down to Eckert Auto Sales today for a test drive and experience the Forte difference!
For more information please contact us today (705)797-1100
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
