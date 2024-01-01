Menu
Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan thats packed with features? Look no further than this stunning 2022 Kia Forte EX at Eckert Auto Sales! This blue beauty boasts a sleek exterior and a comfortable gray interior, ready to turn heads wherever you go. With only 72,900km on the odometer, this Forte is practically brand new, ensuring years of worry-free driving.

This EX trim comes loaded with premium features to elevate your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of heated seats and a heated steering wheel, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings. Stay safe and confident with the Lane Departure Assist system, which gently nudges you back into your lane if you drift. The advanced Blind Spot Monitor alerts you to vehicles in your blind spot, ensuring youre always aware of your surroundings. Add in the SiriusXM Radio for endless entertainment options, and youve got a vehicle thats ready to take you anywhere in comfort and style.

This 2022 Kia Forte EX is a rare find, offering a perfect blend of performance, luxury, and safety. Come down to Eckert Auto Sales today for a test drive and experience the Forte difference!

For more information please contact us today (705)797-1100

2022 Kia Forte

72,900 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Forte

EX LANE DEPARTURE/HEATED STEERING WHEEL!!

11955279

2022 Kia Forte

EX LANE DEPARTURE/HEATED STEERING WHEEL!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPF34AD0NE435737

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,900 KM

Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that's packed with features? Look no further than this stunning 2022 Kia Forte EX at Eckert Auto Sales! This blue beauty boasts a sleek exterior and a comfortable gray interior, ready to turn heads wherever you go. With only 72,900km on the odometer, this Forte is practically brand new, ensuring years of worry-free driving.

This EX trim comes loaded with premium features to elevate your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of heated seats and a heated steering wheel, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings. Stay safe and confident with the Lane Departure Assist system, which gently nudges you back into your lane if you drift. The advanced Blind Spot Monitor alerts you to vehicles in your blind spot, ensuring you're always aware of your surroundings. Add in the SiriusXM Radio for endless entertainment options, and you've got a vehicle that's ready to take you anywhere in comfort and style.

This 2022 Kia Forte EX is a rare find, offering a perfect blend of performance, luxury, and safety. Come down to Eckert Auto Sales today for a test drive and experience the Forte difference!

For more information please contact us today (705)797-1100

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Cross-Traffic Alert

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-XXXX

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2022 Kia Forte