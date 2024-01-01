Menu
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px 0px 1.25em; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>Get ready to turn heads in this sleek and stylish 2022 Kia Forte EX, available now at Eckert Auto Sales. This eye-catching blue sedan boasts a spacious and comfortable gray interior, perfect for everyday commutes or weekend adventures. The 2L 4-cylinder engine delivers a smooth and efficient driving experience, while the front-wheel drive system provides reliable traction in all conditions. With only 72,900km on the odometer, this Forte EX is practically brand new!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>Enjoy the convenience of modern features like heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and keyless entry, keeping you warm and comfortable all year round. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity and SiriusXM radio. The blind-spot monitor adds an extra layer of safety, ensuring youre always aware of your surroundings.  For more information call us today (705)797-1100</p>

2022 Kia Forte

72,900 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Forte

EX DON'T PAY FOR 6 MONTHS OAC!!

12055018

2022 Kia Forte

EX DON'T PAY FOR 6 MONTHS OAC!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPF34AD0NE435736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to turn heads in this sleek and stylish 2022 Kia Forte EX, available now at Eckert Auto Sales. This eye-catching blue sedan boasts a spacious and comfortable gray interior, perfect for everyday commutes or weekend adventures. The 2L 4-cylinder engine delivers a smooth and efficient driving experience, while the front-wheel drive system provides reliable traction in all conditions. With only 72,900km on the odometer, this Forte EX is practically brand new!

Enjoy the convenience of modern features like heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and keyless entry, keeping you warm and comfortable all year round. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity and SiriusXM radio. The blind-spot monitor adds an extra layer of safety, ensuring you're always aware of your surroundings.  For more information call us today (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-797-XXXX

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
Quick Links
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2022 Kia Forte