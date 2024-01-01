$21,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Forte
2022 Kia Forte
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 72,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to turn heads in this sleek and stylish 2022 Kia Forte EX, available now at Eckert Auto Sales. This eye-catching blue sedan boasts a spacious and comfortable gray interior, perfect for everyday commutes or weekend adventures. The 2L 4-cylinder engine delivers a smooth and efficient driving experience, while the front-wheel drive system provides reliable traction in all conditions. With only 72,900km on the odometer, this Forte EX is practically brand new!
Enjoy the convenience of modern features like heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and keyless entry, keeping you warm and comfortable all year round. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity and SiriusXM radio. The blind-spot monitor adds an extra layer of safety, ensuring you're always aware of your surroundings. For more information call us today (705)797-1100
Vehicle Features
