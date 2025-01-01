Menu
Cruise through the city in style with this pristine 2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A 220 4MATIC, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek, white sedan boasts a timeless design and a commanding presence on the road. Inside, youll find a luxurious black leather interior, offering a comfortable and sophisticated driving experience. With only 108,800km on the odometer, this meticulously maintained vehicle is ready to provide years of driving pleasure.

Under the hood, youll find a responsive 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine paired with an automatic transmission, delivering both performance and efficiency. The all-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in any weather condition, perfect for navigating Canadian roads. This Mercedes-Benz is the perfect combination of luxury, performance, and practicality.

Here are five standout features of this exceptional vehicle:

Luxurious Leather Interior: Sink into the supple embrace of premium black leather, elevating every journey.
Advanced Navigation System: Seamlessly find your way with the integrated navigation system.
Turbocharged Engine: Experience thrilling acceleration and spirited performance.
4MATIC All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence and control.
Elegant Sedan Design: Turn heads wherever you go with its sophisticated and modern silhouette.

The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

108,800 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

A 220 4MATIC NAVIGATION/LEATHER!!

12888953

2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

A 220 4MATIC NAVIGATION/LEATHER!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
108,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN W1K3G4FB1NJ353710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Cruise through the city in style with this pristine 2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A 220 4MATIC, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek, white sedan boasts a timeless design and a commanding presence on the road. Inside, you'll find a luxurious black leather interior, offering a comfortable and sophisticated driving experience. With only 108,800km on the odometer, this meticulously maintained vehicle is ready to provide years of driving pleasure.

Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine paired with an automatic transmission, delivering both performance and efficiency. The all-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in any weather condition, perfect for navigating Canadian roads. This Mercedes-Benz is the perfect combination of luxury, performance, and practicality.

Here are five standout features of this exceptional vehicle:

  • Luxurious Leather Interior: Sink into the supple embrace of premium black leather, elevating every journey.
  • Advanced Navigation System: Seamlessly find your way with the integrated navigation system.
  • Turbocharged Engine: Experience thrilling acceleration and spirited performance.
  • 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence and control.
  • Elegant Sedan Design: Turn heads wherever you go with its sophisticated and modern silhouette.

The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class