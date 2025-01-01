$27,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
A 220 4MATIC NAVIGATION/LEATHER!!
2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
A 220 4MATIC NAVIGATION/LEATHER!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 108,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Cruise through the city in style with this pristine 2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A 220 4MATIC, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek, white sedan boasts a timeless design and a commanding presence on the road. Inside, you'll find a luxurious black leather interior, offering a comfortable and sophisticated driving experience. With only 108,800km on the odometer, this meticulously maintained vehicle is ready to provide years of driving pleasure.
Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine paired with an automatic transmission, delivering both performance and efficiency. The all-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in any weather condition, perfect for navigating Canadian roads. This Mercedes-Benz is the perfect combination of luxury, performance, and practicality.
Here are five standout features of this exceptional vehicle:
- Luxurious Leather Interior: Sink into the supple embrace of premium black leather, elevating every journey.
- Advanced Navigation System: Seamlessly find your way with the integrated navigation system.
- Turbocharged Engine: Experience thrilling acceleration and spirited performance.
- 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence and control.
- Elegant Sedan Design: Turn heads wherever you go with its sophisticated and modern silhouette.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Exterior
Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Email Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-797-XXXX(click to show)
705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
+ taxes & licensing>
705-797-1100