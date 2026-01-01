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<p>Special Finance Price: $31,999 | Cash Price: $33,499</p><p>2022 Mercedes-Benz GLB 250 4MATIC comes well equipped with Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium MB-Tex Interior, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Assist, Active Brake Assist, Attention Assist, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Push Button Start, Keyless Start, LED Headlights, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Bluetooth Audio, USB-C Connectivity, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels, Split-Folding Rear Seats, and much more.</p><p>Odometer: 72,000KM.</p><p>Call Us: (416) 766-6226</p><p>Monaco Motorcars Inc.</p><p>Location: 112 King St, Barrie, ON</p><p>Business Hours:</p><p>Monday - Friday: 8am - 6pm</p><p>Saturday: 10am - 5pm</p><p>Sunday : 10am - 3pm</p><p>www.monacomotorcars.com</p><p>All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.</p><p>We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.</p><p>PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.</p><p>FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 documentation fee applies.</p><p>We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.</p>

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLB

72,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLB

GLB 250 4MATIC SUV - NOACCINDENT|360CAM|PANO|NAVI

Watch This Vehicle
14489821

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLB

GLB 250 4MATIC SUV - NOACCINDENT|360CAM|PANO|NAVI

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

112 King St, Barrie, ON L4N 6L2

416-766-6226

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Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
72,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN W1N4M4HB2NW198001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Finance Price: $31,999 | Cash Price: $33,499

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLB 250 4MATIC comes well equipped with Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium MB-Tex Interior, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Assist, Active Brake Assist, Attention Assist, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Push Button Start, Keyless Start, LED Headlights, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Bluetooth Audio, USB-C Connectivity, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels, Split-Folding Rear Seats, and much more.

Odometer: 72,000KM.

Call Us: (416) 766-6226

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Location: 112 King St, Barrie, ON

Business Hours:

Monday - Friday: 8am - 6pm

Saturday: 10am - 5pm

Sunday : 10am - 3pm

www.monacomotorcars.com

All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.

FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 documentation fee applies.

We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

112 King St, Barrie, ON L4N 6L2
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$31,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLB