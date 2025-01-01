$22,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
ES S-AWC ALL WHEEL DRIVE!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Certified
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and capable SUV? Check out this pre-owned 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This stylish crossover, boasting a striking brown exterior and a comfortable grey interior, is ready to take on your daily adventures. With only 91,000 km on the odometer, this Eclipse Cross offers a fantastic blend of practicality, fuel efficiency, and all-weather performance. Experience the confidence of all-wheel drive, making it a perfect choice for navigating the diverse Canadian seasons.
Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 1.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth Variable Transmission (CVT), ensuring a pleasant driving experience. The Eclipse Cross provides ample space for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families or anyone with an active lifestyle. Don't miss this opportunity to own a reliable and well-equipped SUV! Visit Eckert Auto Sales today and get behind the wheel of this fantastic Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross.
Here are some of the key features that make this Eclipse Cross stand out:
- All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the assurance of Mitsubishi's renowned all-wheel-drive system!
- Sleek and Modern Design: Turn heads with the Eclipse Cross's eye-catching exterior, a perfect blend of sporty and sophisticated.
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: Enjoy excellent fuel economy without sacrificing power, thanks to the efficient 1.5L engine.
- Spacious and Versatile Interior: Comfortably accommodate passengers and cargo with ease, making every journey a pleasure.
- Reliable Mitsubishi Engineering: Benefit from Mitsubishi's reputation for durability and dependability, ensuring years of worry-free driving.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100
Vehicle Features
Eckert Auto Sales
