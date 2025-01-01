Menu
Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JA4ATUAA8NZ612230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a versatile and capable SUV? Check out this pre-owned 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This stylish crossover, boasting a striking brown exterior and a comfortable grey interior, is ready to take on your daily adventures. With only 91,000 km on the odometer, this Eclipse Cross offers a fantastic blend of practicality, fuel efficiency, and all-weather performance. Experience the confidence of all-wheel drive, making it a perfect choice for navigating the diverse Canadian seasons.

Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 1.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth Variable Transmission (CVT), ensuring a pleasant driving experience. The Eclipse Cross provides ample space for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families or anyone with an active lifestyle. Don't miss this opportunity to own a reliable and well-equipped SUV! Visit Eckert Auto Sales today and get behind the wheel of this fantastic Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross.

Here are some of the key features that make this Eclipse Cross stand out:

  • All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the assurance of Mitsubishi's renowned all-wheel-drive system!
  • Sleek and Modern Design: Turn heads with the Eclipse Cross's eye-catching exterior, a perfect blend of sporty and sophisticated.
  • Fuel-Efficient Performance: Enjoy excellent fuel economy without sacrificing power, thanks to the efficient 1.5L engine.
  • Spacious and Versatile Interior: Comfortably accommodate passengers and cargo with ease, making every journey a pleasure.
  • Reliable Mitsubishi Engineering: Benefit from Mitsubishi's reputation for durability and dependability, ensuring years of worry-free driving.

The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

